A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Smith and other counties in Northeast Texas until 10 p.m. amid a slight risk for severe weather in the area.
The main threat is large hail and damaging wind gusts; however, “an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out,” the National Weather Service said in relation to the watch.
Included in the watch area are Northeast Texas counties of Smith, Gregg, Rusk, Upshur, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus and Wood.
According to the National Weather Service website, southeast winds from 5 to 15 mph can be expected tonight with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation will increase from 30% this afternoon to 90% tonight.
Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain is expected to continue into morning, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms set mainly before 1 p.m.