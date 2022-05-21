A storm system is approaching East Texas.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Smith County until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport.
CBS19 meteorologists say a strong cold front will approach tonight, and will bring with it some gusty thunderstorms to the region.
Wind gusts could briefly exceed 60 mph in isolated spots. Winds this strong could knock down some tree branches and cause some power outages.
These thunderstorms could also contain some quarter-sized hail.
Thunderstorms will quickly come to an end before sunrise Sunday. Temperatures Sunday morning will fall into the upper 50s.