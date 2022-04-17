The National Weather Service of Shreveport has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Smith County until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Under the watch, tornadoes, widespread hail up to apple size, and scattered wind gusts up to 75 mph are all possible.
The National Weather Service of Shreveport has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Smith County until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Under the watch, tornadoes, widespread hail up to apple size, and scattered wind gusts up to 75 mph are all possible.
Managing Editor
Managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine. Alabama native and Troy University alumna who moved to East Texas in late 2020. Story ideas, questions, etc. always welcome at swood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.