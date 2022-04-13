RUSK — Crews in Cherokee County are working to clear roads from downed trees following storms that caused tornado warnings in the region and forced two local school districts to cancel classes for the day.
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson on Wednesday morning said the county received extensive damage in the Tuesday night storms and that a second round of bad weather could be on its way.
“Cherokee County currently has numerous trees down due to the high winds from the storms we received last night. The Cherokee County Commissioners are out at this time trying to clear as many county roads as possible,” Dickson said. “We have had many reports of residents in Cherokee County losing power as well. Oncor and The Cherokee County Coop are aware of this issue and are trying to restore power as quickly as possible.”
Oncor Electric at just before 10:30 a.m. reported 2,155 customers in Cherokee County without power. At about the same time, Cherokee County Electric Cooperative reported 2,670 customers without power.
Power outages led Rusk and Also ISDs to cancel classes on Wednesday. Bullard ISD operated on a two-hour delay and were experiencing phone issues.
“Residents need to be prepared for another round of storms that are likely headed this way throughout the morning and into the afternoon,” Dickson said.