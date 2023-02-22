The Mary Tyler Daughters Chapter of the American Revolution (DAR) has announced the 2023 Good Citizen awardees and recently celebrated its 75th anniversary with Barbara Faulkner.

Katherine Strader of Tyler Legacy High School won the $1,776 scholarship and all 13 Good Citizens were awarded $250 scholarships.

The 2023 Good Citizens include:

Mason Alcock, All Saints Episcopal School

Joycelyn Rodriguez, ARP High School

Laura McInnis, Bishop T. K. Gorman Catholic School

Claire Kinsky, The Brook Hill School

Bryce Brannon, Bullard High School

McKenzie Perry, Chapel Hill High School

Olivia McGaughran, Cumberland Academy High School

Gabriela Keeling, Grace Community School

Aailiyah Iglesias, Tyler High School

Jonathon Rood, Tyler Classical Academy

Katherine Strader , Tyler Legacy High School

Meredith Hilbig, UT Tyler University Academy

Karen Bryan, Whitehouse High School

Nathaniel Hampton, Winona High School

The Good Citizen Awards, Pins and Scholarships were presented by Committee Chair Lynne Bordeaux and Carma Weaver. The presiding officer was Chapter Regent Joanna Reagan.

Barbara Faulkner was also presented with a bouquet of flowers, her 75-year certificate and DAR pin for her life-long membership in the Daughters of the American Revolutionary.

Faulkner, an Honorary Chapter Regent, was joined at the podium by her daughter, Sally Combs, Co-Chair of the Constitution Committee.

Faith Leach and Isabella Bruski from the Rose City Young Marines served as Color Guard.

Ceremonies took place at Willow Brook Country Club on Feb. 14.

The Mary Tyler Chapter was founded Feb. 28, 1907, by Jennie Mae Perry. It was named for Mary Marot Armistead Tyler, the mother of John Tyler, 10th President of the United States of America.

 
 

