The Mary Tyler Daughters Chapter of the American Revolution (DAR) has announced the 2023 Good Citizen awardees and recently celebrated its 75th anniversary with Barbara Faulkner.
Katherine Strader of Tyler Legacy High School won the $1,776 scholarship and all 13 Good Citizens were awarded $250 scholarships.
The 2023 Good Citizens include:
Mason Alcock, All Saints Episcopal School
Joycelyn Rodriguez, ARP High School
Laura McInnis, Bishop T. K. Gorman Catholic School
Claire Kinsky, The Brook Hill School
Bryce Brannon, Bullard High School
McKenzie Perry, Chapel Hill High School
Olivia McGaughran, Cumberland Academy High School
Gabriela Keeling, Grace Community School
Aailiyah Iglesias, Tyler High School
Jonathon Rood, Tyler Classical Academy
Katherine Strader , Tyler Legacy High School
Meredith Hilbig, UT Tyler University Academy
Karen Bryan, Whitehouse High School
Nathaniel Hampton, Winona High School
The Good Citizen Awards, Pins and Scholarships were presented by Committee Chair Lynne Bordeaux and Carma Weaver. The presiding officer was Chapter Regent Joanna Reagan.
Barbara Faulkner was also presented with a bouquet of flowers, her 75-year certificate and DAR pin for her life-long membership in the Daughters of the American Revolutionary.
Faulkner, an Honorary Chapter Regent, was joined at the podium by her daughter, Sally Combs, Co-Chair of the Constitution Committee.
Faith Leach and Isabella Bruski from the Rose City Young Marines served as Color Guard.
Ceremonies took place at Willow Brook Country Club on Feb. 14.
The Mary Tyler Chapter was founded Feb. 28, 1907, by Jennie Mae Perry. It was named for Mary Marot Armistead Tyler, the mother of John Tyler, 10th President of the United States of America.