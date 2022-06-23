A Texas senator is praising the Supreme Court for its decision in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen case.
The court, in a 6-3 opinion, on Thursday ruled that New York's restrictions on the concealed carry of firearms in public violate the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.
The justices' decision is expected to ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the nation's largest cities, according to the Associated Press.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) sent out a statement after the high court's first major gun decision in more than a decade.
“Today, the Supreme Court upheld our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms by striking down a New York law that effectively prohibited a citizen from carrying a handgun outside the home," said Cruz, ranking member of the subcommittee on The Constitution of the Senate Judiciary Committee. "The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that New York’s law was unconstitutional because it unquestionably infringed on our Second Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights.
"I was proud to lead an amicus brief on behalf of 24 of my Senate colleagues making these exact arguments. This case’s vindication of the right to carry a firearm for self-defense outside the home is an ever-present reminder of our duty as citizens to defend our constitutional rights from brazen attacks from the left.”
The ruling comes as Congress is actively working on gun legislation following recent mass shootings in Texas, New York and California.
The New York law requires people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry one in public. California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island all have similar laws likely to be challenged as a result of the ruling. The Biden administration had urged the justices to uphold New York's law.