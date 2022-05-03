A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision suggests the court could be poised to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, allowing states to more heavily regulate or even ban the procedure, according to the Associated Press.
Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Tyler), author of the Texas Heartbeat Law, issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon regarding the draft opinion by the court which would overturn Roe v. Wade.
"If the leaked opinion from last night is ultimately adopted, the Supreme Court will finally correct its horrible mistake from 1973," Hughes said. "In Roe v. Wade, seven old men decided that the Constitution’s assurance that no state shall ‘deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law’ included a right to abortion. Of course there is no right to abortion in the Constitution, and there never has been.
“With that ruling, the Supreme Court took this decision away from the American people. It is long past time to return this decision to the people.
“Once Roe is finally overruled, the people of each state will decide what the law on abortion should be.
“Here in Texas, the Heartbeat Law has already saved over (20,000) lives, and we are devoting $100 million to help mothers who are facing difficult pregnancies.
“Texas has proven that we can save the life of the unborn child while we love, support, and respect the mother.
“When the travesty of Roe v. Wade is finally on the ash heap of history, more little lives can be saved, and more mothers can be helped.”
The Heartbeat Law bans abortions once the pregnancy reaches 6 weeks or later. The law also allows citizens to sue an abortion provider if they believe the physician performed the procedure after the 6-week mark.
The law was approved by the legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott. It went into effect Sept. 1.