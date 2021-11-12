State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, has announced plans to file for reelection to the Texas State Senate.
Hughes, who represents Smith, Gregg and 14 other counties in East Texas, made the announcement Friday morning.
"I'm honored that so many are suggesting I run for Congress," Hughes said in a tweet. "The Texas Senate is leading the country on so many issues that matter, and tomorrow morning I'll be filing for re-election to the Texas Senate."
Hughes authored and was part of several high-profile bills during the Texas Legislature's recent session, notably the six-week abortion ban Senate Bill 8 and elections bill Senate Bill 1.
Sponsored by Hughes, the Heartbeat Act took effect in September after being signed by Gov. Greg Abbott and has since been federally challenged in the courts.
“There’s nothing more important than protecting innocent human life,” Hughes said at an Americans for Prosperity - Texas event in September.
The "election integrity" bill has also garnered national attention. The bill was part of legislation that tightens election laws in Texas with things such as restrictions on mail-in ballot applications, changes to early voting, monthly citizenship checks, new ID requirements for mail-in ballots and more.
"I am honored to carry this legislation that makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat," Hughes said on Twitter in September.
Hughes, who is serving his second term in the Texas Senate, is an East Texas native who attended Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler, becoming the first in his family to receive a Bachelor's degree before earning a law degree from Baylor, according to the Texas Senate website. He has served the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas and is still in private law practice.