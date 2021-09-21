With Fall fast approaching, the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., is excited to begin offering their fall programming classes for kids and adults. Classes are available to those with a $30 annual membership to the facility.
Classes and activities included in the Glass Recreation Centers Fall Programing include:
Fall Family Fun Trail: This year marks the 20th year of the Fall Family Fun Trail. This event will take place on Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event was created for kids two through 12 and includes games, vendors, photos with Shorty, costume contest and more. Local businesses will be set up around Woldert pond with games and candy for the kids. Everyone who attends is encouraged to wear a costume. To attend, you must pre-register.
American Karate: These classes will offer attendees the opportunity to learn discipline, respect, self-motivation and basic self-defense skills and techniques. Students are also able to sign up for belt testing, Ninja Camp and tournament competition for a nominal fee. Instructor Robert Lamont, who has over 30 years of experience, will be teaching the classes.
Fall Classes will run from Sept. 7 to Nov. 16 and are held every Tuesday. For ages 5 to 12 classes will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and for ages 13 and up from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Classes cost $60 per child or adult.
Walk Across Texas: This is an eight week program lasting from Oct. 8 to Nov. 30 through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. The program is created to encourage Texans form the habit of regular physical activity. Every adult team can have up to eight members who work together and encourage one another to reach a goal of walking 832 miles, the distance it takes to walk across Texas. Free pedometers and weekly incentives will be given to all participants. Sign up at https://bit.ly/WalkAcrossTexas.
Step Up and Scale Down: This program will last for a total of eight weeks from Oct 1 through Nov. 19. It is held every Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Space is limited so participants are encouraged to pre-register. These classes help participants learn about weight management and chronic disease management through nutrition tips, prevention, exercise and food demonstrations. This is a part of the Glass Recreation Center’s Health and Wellness series. More information about this series can be found at https://bit.ly/GRCHealthandWellness.
Step Aerobics: For those 17 and older classes are on Mondays and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. These classes are $20 per month or $5 per session.
More information about all of these events to register visit TylerParksandRec.com. or you can call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595 - 7271.