A security presence is needed at the Smith County Juvenile Services center, commissioners agreed Tuesday.
The concern was brought to the Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning during its weekly meeting. Sheriff Larry Smith, 475th Judicial District Court Judge Taylor Heaton and Smith County Juvenile Services Director Ross Worley said there is currently no security at the facility, which also houses a courtroom.
“I was approached by Judge Heaton recently concerning the lack of security at the juvenile facility,” Smith said, noting he also had a conversation with Worley about a shooting that occurred at the facility in 2010. "... I see the great need for security, with where they're located, the response time for a deputy to get out there could be anywhere from five to 15 minutes. That's a great number of minutes that many things can happen before law enforcement can get there."
Currently, one bailiff is the only security at the courthouse and his duty is to protect the jury and judge during court hearings and proceedings. The sheriff's office requested reclassifying two detention officer positions into courthouse security officer positions.
Commissioner John Moore pointed out that this was not the first time security concerns had been brought to their attention, asking why the proposed positions were not budgeted before.
“It’s the first time it was brought up to me,” Smith said. “I am very surprised this is the first time it's come up to me because I would have acted on it immediately."
According to Smith, it was never asked for previously.
“It was brought up about 20 years ago,” said Worley. “But it was tabled due to financial reasons and was never brought up again.”
Worley said there have been numerous instances during his tenure where Tyler police have had to be called to the facility.
In July 2010, a teen brought a gun that was in an unchecked bag and fired it in the courtroom.
Worley, who was there that night, recalled it as a “horrible situation.”
"We've needed (security) for a long time," Worley said.
Additionally, Worley said there are gang members and serious juvenile offenders coming in and out of the facility daily, so there is potential for a problem anywhere from the parking lot to inside the courthouse.
Heaton said the bailiff recently brought a security issue to his attention. After court one day, the bailiff saw a parent who had come in for a hearing and had a holster on his waistband. Although there was no fire arm, "there very well could've been," Heaton said. "... This may be one of the only county facilities we have that doesn't have a security detail to it."
As for the budget, Smith said he isn’t looking for any additional funding.
“All I am asking for is utilizing funds previously given to me at the beginning of the budget year,” he says.
“Even though it is really simple to reclassify positions… because they’re there but in the long run, we’re adding two new positions,” Neal said. “You need those positions.”
"We do need to remember that even though it's really simple to reclassify positions, in the long-run, we're adding two positions. If we end up filling all those (currently open) detention officer positions, you need those in the long-run," Franklin said.
Still not fully staffed in the jail, Smith said that they need those positions, and more.
According to Smith, they currently have at least 25 openings with the jail, leaving it still short staffed.
All commissioners agreed it was a necessary move to include security at the facility and unanimously approved the motion.
"It seems like a no-brainer that we need security out there, it's another courtroom," Judge Neal Franklin said. "We take our courthouse security very seriously; that's what our focus is on building the new courthouse is security, it's the most important thing."
Later in the meeting, Dalila Reynoso, community advocate and organizer for the Texas Jail Project provided public comment on the status of Smith County Jail operations, specifically regarding Nathan Johns, a 28-year-old inmate who died by suicide last week.
“Could this have been prevented?” she asked the court. “I believe so. I want to believe so.”
Reynoso said she had the opportunity to attend the Texas Committee of Jail Standards in Austin, where she heard a lot of comments about Harris County and custody deaths.
“We’re not any different from Harris County… we also have custody deaths that have occurred in our county jail,” she said. “And I believe the cost is due to mental health.”
She said she understands there are a lack of resources in the community and a shortage of mental health beds available, but she is still seeking an answer.
Reynoso said she has been having the same conversation for over two years but according to her, the answer is always the same: “We’re working on it ... but how many more individuals have to die in our county jail?”