A second Planet Fitness is now open and located in the Village at Cumberland Park. The new gym opened its doors in late August.
Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgment Free Zone, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment, according to General Manager Preston Hutchison.
Hutchison said he hopes the new location will bring convenience to residents in the South Tyler area.
“Tyler is a great town that we've been a part of ever since April of 2014. We know that part of what can make jumpstarting someone's fitness pursuit is convenience,” he said. “By having two locations, we hope to make it as convenient as possible for the community here in Tyler to make health and wellness a priority.”
“We think everyone should have access to affordable and comfortable fitness and wellness options,” Hutchison added. “We love being a part of the Tyler community, and hope that by offering two locations, we can reach more people.”
Hutchison said the gym has a lot to offer and an affordable cost.
“The Classic Card membership offers unlimited access to the South Tyler, TX club at only $10 a month. And the most popular is the PF Black Card membership, which is $24.99 a month, and includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, and access to all 2,300 plus Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, among other benefits such as Hydro-massage beds, tanning, and even red-light therapy. Along with that, all membership options include free fitness training classes with a certified trainer,” he said.
Hutchison said Planet Fitness makes it easy for anyone to start working out by offering free fitness training for all fitness levels under its PE@PF program. The program includes a trainer available to create a personalized work out plan with the Design Your Own Program option to help members reach their specific goals. There are also other popular classes, including the circuit style PF360 Burn and PF360 Strength that utilize kettle bells, battle ropes, and more.
“At Planet Fitness, we offer an affordable membership for a high-quality fitness center and welcome anyone, at any fitness level into our friendly, comfortable, and non-intimidating environment,” Hutchison said. “We encourage everyone to come check out our new South Tyler location and see what our unique Judgment Free Zone is all about.”
Planet Fitness South Tyler is 22,000 square feet of state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, offering a 30-Minute Express Circuit, 60-inch HDTVs spanning the length of the gym, and fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, and more.
The new facility is open and staffed 24 hours Monday through Thursday, Friday 12 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Planet Fitness South Tyler is located at 8950 South Broadway Avenue and can be reached at 903-698-6345.
For more information, visit the Planet Fitness South Tyler Facebook page.