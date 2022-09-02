Joanna Esparza, a second grade dual language teacher at Wise Elementary School, said she was feeling lucky when earlier this year she entered a raffle to win a collection of books at a bilingual conference in Tyler.
A few weeks after the conference, Esparza was notified by raffle organizer Bookelicious that she had won a collection of books worth around $200. As a dual language teacher, she said she never hesitated in telling the company to provide her with bilingual books that will serve as a tool to reinforce Spanish among her students.
Esparza, a Texas native with Mexican roots, said is excited because the books will help students develop their understanding of Spanish as a second language.
“I always tell my students that if they’re bilingual they’re worth double,” said Esparza, who is in her 19th year as a second grade teacher at Chapel Hill ISD's Wise Elementary.
The books are a collection of classic Spanish-language literature frequently used in Latin American countries to teach elementary school students. “El Chupacabras,” “Señorita Mariposa” and “El Perro Con Sombrero” are among the most popular books found in the collection.
Esparza said she will introduce the books to the classroom one by one before putting them all in the classroom’s library center. She said once books are gradually introduced, students will be able to select the book they please.
Mary Coleman, Bookelicious’ regional director, said the company decided to donate the books because one of its main goals is to “help kids identify themselves as readers organically.” The company, she said, has a proprietary algorithm that works with its recommendation engine to select books that match the reading level and theme appropriate for the age of a child.
Coleman said the tool helps show children the type of literature available to them.
“The key to everything is flooding a child’s life with what they’re interested in reading,” Coleman said. “If you can do that, you will build a child who loves to learn and has unlimited possibilities.”
Coleman, who speaks English only, emphasized the importance of teaching children a second language from a very young age, as it gives them more opportunities in life to connect with others. She said kids in Texas who can speak both languages will have more opportunities than those who only speak one, like her.
“I cannot talk to a lot of people in our society, and it’s a really sad thing,” Coleman said.
Esparza said the key in teaching kids Spanish from a young age is to make bridges and connect words and their meanings. She said the classroom has a wall where students can go and see what a word means in English after they hear it for the first time in Spanish.
“We live in the United States, but at the end of the day, Spanish is also one of the biggest languages here,” Esparza said. “Knowing two languages not only connects you with more people but also with more places all over the world.”