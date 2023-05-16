The second annual Community Senior Life Fair will take place Wednesday at Tyler Area Senior Citizen Association (TASCA) Activity Center in Whitehouse.
The educational event is free to the community and designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, prevent and manage disease, and connect community members to resources in the area.
The event will include 75 educational booths, keynote speaker, entertainment, door prizes, and other giveaways.
The first 25 families to attend will receive a free bag of groceries.
The event will take place on Wednesday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All proceeds from the event benefit TASCA. TASCA is a nonprofit organization providing events and education such Lunch-n-Learns, dances, bingo, games, and more for senior citizens.
The TASCA Activity Center is located at 10495 County Road 2167.
For more information, visit the Tyler Area Senior Citizen Association Facebook page.