A Latin festival organized by four friends from Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, and Chile will be held in Tyler on Saturday.
Now in its second year, the event began as a collaboration after realizing how much the friends missed their native countries, according to Andina Fest public relations officer and Chile native Nury Burnett.
“We organized Andina Fest ‘22 as a private and small event but we had over 200 people; we had party-goers from different Latin American countries. And not only that, we had people coming from Shreveport and Dallas,” she said. “The event included live music, family time, singing, dancing, and eating Brazilian, Venezuelan, Chilean, Peruvian, Colombian, and Argentinean.”
“We realized that there wasn’t a place or space for our music, our food and our traditions so we decided to start an event for all of those who share this feeling,” Burnett continued. “We are so honored to welcome everyone from South America, Central America and the Caribbean.”
Burnett said this year will be bigger and better and she is excited to be holding it at the Tyler Rose Garden.
“This year feels very special because Andina Fest will be held at the Tyler Rose Garden — the heart of the Rose City. We are also featuring more cuisines such as Salvadorian pupusas, Dominican flavors, as well as Peruvian food from INKA’S Resto Bar, our main sponsor,” she said. “We will also have a Mariachi band, live music with two Venezuelan singers.”
“Our favorite moment in the party is La Hora Loca, the crazy hour in English, which is 40 minutes of nonstop music with party favors and special decoration. We have all the classic hits for all ages and nationalities. People give it all on the dance floor; it’s very colorful and energetic,” Burnett said. “Andina Fest is a family oriented party. We will have a little corner with Spanish story time and crafts for children. It is crucial for us to maintain our traditions with our family. But do not worry, the party goes until 11 p.m.”
Burnett went on to say you can liken the festivities to the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.
“We will have Batucada, which is a Brazilian drum line; it is the first time in Tyler. Imagine the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, or the Disney Movie, Rio, where the guacamayo dances,” she said. “As soon as you hear the music you’ll start moving your body. The event is also proudly benefitting a local Latino non-profit Monarca Initiative, which helps new immigrants in town.”
Burnett said with the growth of Tyler, the festival was a welcome event that attracted both Latinos and Americans.
“When we hosted Andina Fest last year, people were so thankful to finally have a party like this. Tyler has grown exponentially in the last decade; you may not realize where your neighbor is from. We have created a space for people to celebrate, honor and enjoy their roots. It really represents a big moment for all the rest of Latin America who don’t feel seen here in ETX,” she said. “We are Latinos, Hispanic, but at the same time we are unique in our very own way. Our friends from Venezuela, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Nicaragua, Brazil, Guatemala, Uruguay, Puerto Rico, Cuba, and Mexico have a welcoming, inclusive and above all festive place here in the Piney Woods.”
“Everyone is welcome; last year’s event brought American people who have lived in South America and love our food and music,” Burnett added.
The event will take place at the Tyler Rose Garden on Saturday, July 15 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information, visit the Andina Fest Facebook page.