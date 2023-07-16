It was a night to celebrate Latin culture and the diversity of Tyler on Saturday as the second annual Andina Fest took place at the Tyler Rose Garden Center.
The family-oriented celebration, named for the Andes mountain range of South America, promotes the diversity of the different regions of North, Central, South America, and the Caribbean, while also establishing ties and fellowship in all the communities of East Texas, and had attendees representing 15 different countries, with individuals traveling from all over Texas to attend.
“I’ve seen people from many different backgrounds coming here today,” Andina Fest Public Relations Officer Nury Burnett said. “They feel that the Latin world is inviting, welcoming, inclusive and warm. We’re proud of that. We’re proud of who we are. And we want to show that to everyone here.”
Burnett of Chile, Tahidi Madriz of Venezuela, Nadia Long of Peru, and Lorena Rebagliati of Argentina, organizers of Andina Fest, first began the event as a collaboration after realizing how much the friends missed their native countries, according to Burnett.
The festival opened with a live concert from José Luis Canta & Everson Hernandez, and included five food stands with cuisine originating from Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia. Organizers also provided a Samba dance class for those in attendance, a dancing style originating from Brazil, and featured a “Crazy Hour” with 40 uninterrupted minutes of music.
“Brazilian culture is very big when it comes to musicality,” said Camilo Araya, a drummer for Houston Batucada. “You know, the different regions have differences in the genres and play differently. We’re trying to showcase that throughout the state of Texas, and everywhere.”
Also in attendance were various small businesses and vendors owned by members of the Latin community in Tyler. Various food vendors of different cultures marketed their goods at Andina Fest.
“I think it’s fun to try things from different cultures, and also to see how fun it is whenever we party,” said Christina Alvarado, owner of Get Baked by Christina. “... Everyone’s super nice ... so personable and super friendly. We’re all like family, even though we’re not really related.”
Monica Tato, the CEO of ¡Viva! Kids, offered a wide selection of books written in both Spanish and English with the intention of celebrating bilingualism and biculturalism. The books ranged from many different countries in Latin American and Spain, which Tato said helps bring a greater sense of emotional communication to children growing up in bilingual households.
“We love helping families and educators find books that are dedicated to Hispanic culture and also social emotional learning,” Tato said. “This feels fun, to learn how to cope with feelings and having difficult conversations. We provide them, so that way kids have the language and vocabulary to do that.”
Burnett said organizers have plans to throw another Andina Fest next year, and have plans to host a New Year’s celebration for the Latin community of Tyler.
“I feel like in the last decade, Tyler has grown so much that you may wonder, ‘where is my neighbor from?’” Burnett said. “Andina Fest is embracing what unites us, but also recognizing what makes us unique. Someone from Brazil is not the same as somebody from Costa Rica, and we’re providing that space and time for them.”