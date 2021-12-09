The Smith County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel have searched over 1,300 acres and a pond as they continue looking for a 72-year-old woman who has not been seen in more than a week.
Sgt. Larry Christian, sheriff's office spokesperson, said Thursday afternoon the search for Dian (Bragg) Godwin is ongoing.
On Thursday, the Smith County Emergency Services District 2 dive team searched and cleared a two-acre pond near Godwin’s residence, he said.
She is described as being about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes and could be wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes, Christian said earlier this week.
The public's help is still needed in the search for Godwin. Those with information should call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
Godwin’s daughter reported her missing Dec. 1 from the 13100 block of County Road 1118 in southwestern Smith County, Christian said. The daughter told officials it is not unusual for her mother to walk away from her residence in an unknown direction.
Godwin’s left hand might be bandaged due to a recent dog bite. According to Christian, her family says Godwin has a history of high blood pressure, undiagnosed dementia and thyroid cancer.