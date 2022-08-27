Tyler motorists should expect road and lane closures on Saturday, according to the City of Tyler.
Contractors will be doing seal coat work on Briarwood Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, as long as weather permits.
The work will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Briarwood Road from Loop 323 to Cascades Boulevard
Work will also continue next week, causing similar closures.
This seal work will be on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from North Broadway Avenue to West Gentry Parkway, according to the city.
That will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Motorists are asked to use caution in the area, follow directions of the crews and obey all traffic signs.