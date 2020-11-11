The organizer of an upcoming rally in support of President Donald Trump says Longview ISD does not want district property used for the event.
The district said Tuesday in a statement that the Longview High School property will be closed this weekend to anyone other than authorized students. The announcement was made two days after another Trump rally was staged in the school’s parking lot.
District officials would not confirm Tuesday if the weekend closure of the campus was in response to the planned rally or this past weekend’s event. However, district spokesman Francisco Rojas said neither the campus nor district administration received a request to host the rally, and Longview ISD did not grant permission for Sunday’s event. Rojas also said Longview ISD does not sanction the use of district facilities for political events.
Jennifer Smith, one of the rally’s organizers, said Tuesday that the district contacted her about the upcoming event.
“LISD contacted us (Tuesday) morning letting us know they didn’t want us using their parking lot, and they would be locking the gates this Saturday,” Smith said. “We are OK with that because we are peaceful and compliant patriots. We searched out and immediately found another venue after several local business owners offered their properties to host our event.”
Smith said she is thankful for those who reached out to still have the event.
“I want to thank the dozens of local patriots who have contacted me volunteering their own private business locations, the many patriots who have contacted me asking to volunteer and the hundreds of people who have contacted me thanking me and showing support for our event,” she said. “It’s heartwarming and the most unified thing I’ve ever seen in Longview in my entire life.”
The district said in its statement that closing the facilities is in accordance with board policy and the Equal Access Act — “student groups who wish to hold non-curriculum events on district property must first receive written permission from the campus administrator.”
The statement also said “any unauthorized individuals trespassing on Longview ISD property after regular school hours will be reported to the Longview Police Department.”
Board President Ginia Northcutt said Tuesday that trustees did not make the decision to close the high school campus this weekend but it is existing policy.
Northcutt also declined to comment on if the closure is a response to the Trump rally and said no one has told her what prompted the move.
She also said she did not receive any feedback from the community about Sunday’s rally.
Rojas said to refer to the district’s statement when asked if the campus closure applies to the school’s track and tennis courts, which typically are open to the public. However, that statement does not directly address those facilities.
He said he is unable to answer whether the high school campus will only be closed this weekend or every weekend going forward.
“All I can say is that in order to have a non-curriculum event on district property, any student group must first receive written permission from the campus administrator,” he said.
Rojas said he had no comment when asked what prompted the district to close the campus this weekend and post the announcement on social media.
There were several comments on the News-Journal’s Facebook about the event and questions and concerns about it being on district property.
One commenter, Criselda Maquez, said “Did not have permission from LISD to gather on school property,” which prompted many responses.
Some commenters said the city owns it, which is not correct. The city does not own the parking lot, that is district property. School buildings are district property, not city property.
Commenter Chris Henson also responded “LPD knew and saw it, school district knew and saw it, but no one was asked or told to leave. News crew was there too. Pretty sure it’s not big deal since school was out and it’s a empty lot. They didn’t do anything wrong or destroy property.”
But this goes against district policy sited by the school.
City of Longview and police officials also said Tuesday that Sunday’s gathering of supporters along Loop 281 and the parade that followed the high school parking lot gathering were legal.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said the city allows these types of motorcade rallies without a parade permit.
“Convoys such as this are allowed to happen because you can drive behind someone on the roadway in Texas, and there are no laws prohibiting this,” he said. “No city roadways were blocked as part of this; therefore, this did not require a parade permit from the city. Parade permits are only required in the event that you need a road blocked off.”
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton also said no permit is needed for those taking part in the rally to gather on the public right of way “because it is their First Amendment right to protest.”