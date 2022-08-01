The Piney Woods Regional Advisory Council Trauma Services Area G held a membership assembly where recruitment of Emergency Medical Service workers through scholarships was discussed.
This was the second meeting RAC-G has had since COVID-19 prevented in-person gatherings, said RAC-G President and CEO Sheryl Coffey.
RAC-G works to be a link between area hospitals, pre-hospital providers and local, state and federal agencies when it comes to things such as trauma, education, EMS and hospital preparedness, Coffey said.
There are 22 RAC areas in Texas. RAC-G covers 18 counties in East Texas including Smith County.
During the meeting at the UT Health East Texas Pavilion Conference Center on Friday, Tyler Mayor Don Warren gave opening remarks and State EMS Director at the Texas Department of State Health Services Joe Schmider gave a presentation that included funding for EMS retention and recruitment.
With Senate Bill 8 being signed into effect by Gov. Greg Abbott in November 2021, around $16 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funding that was awarded to Texas was allocated for numerous state resources and programs.
Of these funds about $21.7 million was set aside for the Texas DSHS EMS and city health services to recruit and retain people in the EMS system, Schmider said. This will be done through a scholarship to help with EMS education.
“The whole purpose of this is to get people in ambulances,” he said.
A top priority for the funding is to help rural areas, Schmider said. Other priorities are underserved areas.
“The whole purpose here is to ensure we have EMS in all the communities and we’re gonna really focus on the rural communities first,” he said.
While the money was allocated in November, half of it will be available this September and the other half in September 2023.
The DSHS EMS will give the money to RAC to allocate. It will either go to an EMS school, a program teaching EMS or an EMS provider. Whoever RAC gives the money to will be responsible for ensuring students get into class and follow through with them, Schmider said.
For those taking an EMS test, a scholarship of $2,000 will be provided, for the Advanced EMS test $3,200 and for the paramedic test $8,000, Schmider said. These scholarships will cover the test, any postage and tuition.
Before any scholarship money is provided for an individual they must commit to at least a year working in an ambulance, he said.
For those who may not complete the program, the money will not be sent back to the state but can still be used to help fund another student's program or other education purposes.
The website for this EMT recruitment program will include information on the education scholarships, counties with education programs, online courses, information about the RAC and more, Schmider said.