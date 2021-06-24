The schedule is set for the Rose City Airfest on July 2 at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
Spectators will not only witness aerial performers, a Russian MiG17 and vintage warbird planes, but many of the planes are available for rides and tours (check rosecityairfest.com) through July 4.
The first-even event will be based at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum (HAMM) at the airport.
Proceeds from the event will support East Texas veterans and CampV, a 20-acre campus in Tyler at 3212 W. Front Street. CampV offers a multitude of resources and assistance for veterans, active service members, reserves and their family members.
Here is the schedule:
• 10 a.m. — Gates open to visit the Magnificent 7 WarBird Expo, HAMM vintage plane collection, and aerial performers, including the F-16 Viper Military Team from Shaw Air Force Base.
• 4:30 p.m. — Concert by Kristyn Harris, four-time Western Associations Entertainer of the Year.
• 6:30 p.m. — Aerial performers include Randy Ball’s Russian MiG17, C-17 from McChord Air Force Base, a variety of vintage warbird planes including WW II era B-17 “Texas Raiders, B-25 “Devil Dog”, and the infamous “Swamp Fox” P-51.
(Concessions with Tyler area food trucks and veteran organizations will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Tickets purchased before June 30 are $25, which includes a free ticket for a child. The day of the show, tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for children.