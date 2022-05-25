State Rep. Matt Schaefer says Tuesday's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school was "an unspeakable act of evil" by an individual, and gun laws aren't to blame.

“As a father, it just hit me right in the gut,” the Tyler Republican said Wednesday. “There were tears shed in my house (Tuesday) night.”

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos, who was armed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, the Associated Press reported.

Schaefer said as the investigation continues, he believes “we will see that the law was not the problem.”

“Law-abiding citizens worry about obeying the law — criminals don't,” he said. “Evil people are responsible for evil acts.”

Schaefer said more gun control is not the answer, and if it were, then other states with stricter laws would be safe.

“Guns have been around for hundreds of years, and these shootings weren’t happening, so what's different?” Schaefer said. “All the gun control measures that the left talks about, if you look at places like Chicago, Detroit and parts of Pennsylvania even, gun control measures are not working, and so what is really the issue? The issue comes back to the heart.”

Other representatives and politicians across the state seemed unified in their perspectives that this is not a partisan or political issue, and it's important to support those who are grieving.

"Now is not the time to politicize pain and suffering," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said during a press conference in Uvalde on Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) had a similar statement, and noted the "evil" that unfolded in Uvalde represents a "sickening act among our most vulnerable."

“We grieve for the families of those precious children and teachers. There are some basic solutions that we must get back to, but now is no time for politics. It is time for grieving," Gohmert said in a statement. "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in pure anguish over this tragedy.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said the state and nation needs to come together and support Uvalde while it heals.

"... We mourn the lives that were taken by this act of evil," Cruz said in a statement. "None of us can imagine the anguish the parents in Uvalde are going through. Our hearts go out to them. ... No parent should have to bear the pain of burying their child."

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said this is every parent and teacher’s worst nightmare.

“No parent, child, or teacher should ever have to wonder whether it’s safe to go to school,” Cornyn said.

Cornyn said this is an excruciatingly difficult time for the tight-knit Uvalde community and for all Texans.

“My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives,” Cornyn said. “As a parent, the pain they must be feeling is unimaginable.”

Another thing Schaefer said in regards to the shooting was that conversations should be had about how fathers are not present in their children's lives and how many young men live in “anger” and “without purpose.” He raised the question of what the state, community, families and churches can do to get fathers engaged and set young men in the right direction.

“The fundamental issue goes back to families,” he said. “What's happening to fathers and young men because it's not young girls that are committing these crimes. We have a problem with men, and we need to find out why, and we need to look at that.”

The main focus of Wednesday's press conference, headed up by Gov. Greg Abbott, was the issue of mental health. Abbott emphasized the magnitude of the mental health challenges Uvalde is facing, but also said it is a statewide issue.

"Anybody who shoots somebody else has a mental health challenge, period. We as a government need to find a way to target that mental health challenge and do something about it," Abbott said during the press conference.

After the Santa Fe school shooting in 2018 in which 10 people were killed, Schaefer said the Legislature funded millions of dollars for improvements to public school safety, including mental health counseling.

Schools have used the money for numerous things including bullet-resistant film on entry glass, more cameras and technology, badge access control, safety equipment for first responders, anonymous tip lines and more, Schaefer said.

“We give (schools) a lot of resources, but I would say right now that school boards are some of the most powerful elected officials in the state of Texas where this comes into play,” he said.

School boards have the opportunity to look at the way their schools function and do what they can over the summer break to implement things such as new safety measures and increased security, Schaefer said.

While board members do this, “We in the Legislature need to be listening to them to say, ‘What else do you need and how can we help you?’ ” he said.

Schaefer said he cannot imagine the grief Uvalde families are going through.

“I'm sure their grief is unimaginable, and I know they don’t want to hear about politics right now, but know this: that we are concerned, we are paying attention, and we’re going to do what we can,” he said. “At the same time, we’re going to respect law-abiding citizens and their rights.”