State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, has defeated Republican challenger Charles Turner in the GOP primary for his Texas House District 6 seat, according to the unofficial election results.
District 6 consists of Tyler, Whitehouse, Bullard, Noonday, Emerald Bay, New Chapel Hill and the surrounding areas.
Unofficial results as of about 10:30 p.m. with 95% of precincts reporting show at least 19,756 votes were cast in the House District 6 race. Out of these, Schaefer received 89%, while Turner received 11%.
“It is an honor to serve and there is a lot of work to do,” Schaefer said. “We serve in a community that is very conservative, and they expect results. I look forward to winning against my Democratic opponent in November and ultimately working for everyone who lives in Smith County.”
Moving forward, Schaefer it is important to “hold the line for conservatives principles that have worked well for Texans.”
This includes things such as keeping government interference at a minimum, stronger families, more freedom and pushing back on regulations and executive orders issued by President Joe Biden that are “harmful to our economy” and the oil and gas sector, he said.
One thing Schaefer said he enjoys telling people about is the work he has done to restore vocational training in public schools. Success has been seen through a plumbing program that was started, he said, and trades like HVAC and electrical are also being looked into.
During his time as a representative, Schaefer has worked on numerous bills including HB 1129, which allows active military members in combat zones to vote electronically in Texas elections. Schaefer also co-authored HB 2, which banned late-term abortions after 20 weeks and requires stronger safety and health standards for abortion clinics.
Schaefer also supported a bill to create a pharmacy school for the University of Texas at Tyler and has backed legislation to require board members of emergency service districts to be elected rather than appointed by county commissioners, according to his campaign website.
“My basic philosophy when considering a new Texas law is this: will this law give people more freedom, or less freedom? If you want more freedom, let’s find a way,” Schaefer says on his website. “If the answer is less freedom, then the highest burden of proof is necessary to justify my vote. The new law must not only be constitutional, it must be so critical to our Texas way of life that it outweighs any loss of liberty. And when in doubt, err on the side of freedom.”
Major issues Scheafer focuses on includes jobs and economic freedom; education, including vocational and career training in public schools; health care choice, quality and affordability; providing resources to those who need them during the COVID-19 pandemic without hurting businesses and “denying individual freedoms;” public safety; wise spending; protecting the unborn; and more.
Schaefer will face Democratic candidate Cody J. Grace in the November general election.
Grace, who did not face a Democratic challenger in the primary, said in his campaign announcement that Texas politics have become “self-centered” and he looks to “bring an attitude of servant leadership back to our state and my district.”
While unopposed in the primary election, Grace said, “It’s very humbling to have people come out and vote for you and say they appreciate you and your message.”
Ahead of November, Grace said he is focusing on voter registration and turnout, working with precinct chairs and giving them all the tools necessary to succeed and making sure he is doing what’s best for the voters.
Grace stands for values including affordable healthcare for all; improving education by supporting teachers, school districts and public education; smart border security strategies and anti-human trafficking measures; support alternative energy production and infrastructure; and more.