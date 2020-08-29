An "East Texas Save Our Children" rally will take place Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Square in Downtown Tyler.
Carly Waldrop of Kilgore, one of the organizers, said, "Human trafficking is the fastest-growing crime worldwide. It brings in billions of dollars a year. It is not just from wealthy and powerful people, but it is in our own backyards and in our communities."
She said the rally will have speakers and information from organizations in the area who aid in ending human trafficking. A percentage of sales from shirts and merchandise will be donated to Operation Underground Railroad.
Candus Burkhum gets emotional when talking about the issue and the rally. She said this is not a new cause.
"I wanted to be a part of this amazing movement because I wanted to be the voice of the abused in every way, shape and form, the emotionally, physically and sexually abused," said Burkhum. "The ones who told someone, 'Someone is hurting me' and no one acted like it was important. The ones who tried to get justice did not get it. You don't get to see inside a courthouse. I want to be there for them .. I feel their pain."
Burkhum added, "I have done a lot of research and I feel I am right there with them and I want to stop this and prevent this from happening. This is actually going on, it's not just a trend. We have our online media and people are coming together, telling stories. They know of someone who has been trafficked or abused. Someone who has been sold and bought. It's horrible, it's terrible."
One thing they hope to come out of the rally is a non-profit organization that can help assist agencies in East Texas after a teen or family gets the initial help they need.