February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, and each year millions of adoptable pets are euthanized in the United States due to overpopulation.
Simply put: there aren’t enough homes to go around.
Organizations like SPCA of East Texas are overwhelmed with spay and neuter requests.
“It’s a very difficult business we’re in,” said Deborah Dobbs, president of SPCA East Texas.
Booked three to four weeks out, Dobbs said the county shelters are closed to intakes due to being full.
“We are trying our best to meet the demands but it’s tough. It’s really tough," Dobbs said.
Since opening its doors in 2014, SPCA of East Texas has done well over 65,000 spay and neuter services, offering them at low-cost and financial assistance.
With shelters being full and overwhelmed, and smaller organizations limited on funds - some are even taking to using their personal funds - it leaves more cats and dogs in the community, making the prospect of more cats and dogs on the streets higher.
Every month, hundreds of dogs and cats are brought to already-overcrowded shelters and many are not able to find homes, leaving the option of being euthanized.
“With a lot more time and money, it would be easier to help more dogs and cats,” Dobbs said.
Which is where the importance of spaying and neutering comes in - cutting down the population.
Usually recommended for a dog or cat to be at least six months old to be spayed or neutered but it also depends on the size.
“For smaller dogs, they can be spayed/neutered at 4 to 5 months because they mature faster,” said Dr. Sharon Phillips, DVM, veterinarian with Tyler Veterinary Center. “For the larger dogs, it’s recommended 6 to 7 months… for the much larger dogs, the ones who can go up to 200 pounds, they mature slower, so it would be recommended for them to be spayed/neutered at 9 to 12 months.”
Cats can get pregnant as soon as six months of age and can be in heat for months at a time, with a gestation period of 60-62 days. Cats can also get pregnant right after giving birth.
“People always talk about how quickly rabbits reproduce,” Phillips said, “but because they are just as prolific as rabbits, cats are right behind them.”
To put it in perspective: a female cat that has not been spayed could have up to 3 litters a year. That means a single cat could have up to 100 kittens in her lifetime.
“Dogs usually get pregnant two times a year,” Phillips said. However, a dog can birth a litter of up to 12 puppies, adding to the overpopulation of strays in the community.
“It’s a really big problem in East Texas,” Dobbs said. “It’s very overwhelming.”
Spay and neuter isn’t just a harrowing issue shelters and organizations face in trying to aid in overcrowding.
According to ASPCA.org, there are also medical and behavioral benefits:
- Your female pet will live a longer, healthier life. Spaying prevents uterine infections and decreases the incidence of breast tumors, which are malignant or cancerous in about 50 percent of dogs and 90 percent of cats. Spaying your pet before her first heat offers the best protection from these diseases.
- Neutering your male companion prevents testicular cancer and some prostate problems.
- Your spayed female pet won't go into heat. While cycles can vary, female felines usually go into heat four to five days every three weeks during breeding season. In an effort to advertise for mates, they'll yowl and urinate more frequently—sometimes all over the house!
- Your male dog will be less likely to roam away from home. An intact male will do just about anything to find a mate, including finding creative ways to escape from the house. Once he's free to roam, he risks injury in traffic and fights with other animals.
- Your neutered male may be better behaved. Unneutered dogs and cats are more likely to mark their territory by spraying strong-smelling urine all over the house. Your dog might be less likely to mount other dogs, people and inanimate objects after he’s neutered. Some aggression problems may be avoided by early neutering.