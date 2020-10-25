The Texas Department of Public Safety reminds Texans that Saturday appointments remain available at many driver license offices across the state. Saturday appointments are specifically for customers to renew or replace Texas driver licenses, identification cards and Election Identification Certificates.
Saturday appointments at participating offices will be offered through Dec. 19, with the exception of Nov. 28 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Customers can now book appointments for a specific day and time, up to six months in advance, and show up 30 minutes or less before their scheduled time
To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler. If you are unable to find an appointment at the office of your choosing, check back for availability at that office or other locations nearby.
If you are unable to make your scheduled appointment, please cancel ahead of time.
DL offices have implemented several COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe environment.