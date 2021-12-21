RUSK — Santa Claus made a stop at Small Town Books in Rusk on Saturday to take pictures with children and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate.
Young Rusk residents gathered at the newly opened bookstore to get their photo taken and look through the books.
Local photographer Heather Beck was on hand as the event photographer, snapping photos of the smiling kids telling Santa what was on their Christmas list.
Store owner Cassie Adair said she wanted to create an event the whole family could enjoy.
“For this event, we wanted to have a family friendly community opportunity for kids, families, even pets to take pictures with Santa and enjoy free hot chocolate,” Adair said. “You could bring your own camera to take pictures or have them professionally done by Heather.”
Small Town Books sells new and used books along with home-schooling curriculum, educational games and toys, teacher supplies and Christian novelty items. The store will buy back some items — like home-school items and novels — and has a refreshment area.
Small Town Books, 152 South Main St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The store is closed Sunday and Monday.