Step into the holiday season with these weekend picks: shopping, parades, Christmas trees lightings and an appearance by Santa.
Christmas in the Park: Come together with family and friends at 6 p.m. Friday to celebrate the meaning of Christmas at the Children's Park, 110 E. Dobbs St. in Tyler. The park will be lit up by lights, and carols around the tree are planned. Visitors also can enjoy smores and "snowman soup."
Whitehouse Christmas in the Park and Parade: A market with vendors hosted by the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce will be open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday with the Whitehouse Christmas parade set at 6 p.m. At the conclusion of the parade, Santa will light the city's Christmas tree. For information, visit whitehousetx.com/christmas-in-the-park .
“Elf the Musical”: The movie “Elf” will be brought to life as a musical this weekend t the Tyler Civic Theater, 400 Rose Park Drive. Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Purchase a ticket by visiting bit.ly/3C9oEoD or by calling the box office at (903) 592-0561.
Mistletoe & Magic: The 43rd annual Mistletoe & Magic holiday shopping event is scheduled through Saturday at the Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. More than 60 vendors are set to attend. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. today, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 with children younger than 6 admitted for free. For information, visit juniorleagueoftyler.org/initiatives/mistletoe-magic/ .