After recently announcing his candidacy for Smith County Judge, Republican Sam Griffith on Monday said he has withdrawn from the race to “focus on writing his third book.”
Griffith, former Smith County Court of Law No. 3 Judge, announced his run last Tuesday at the Smith County Courthouse and officially filed on Dec. 6. According to the Texas Secretary of State website, Griffith's status is officially withdrawn.
Books published by Griffith at this time include "MacClinton: A Parody of MacBeth, the Tragedy of the Clintons," and “Rendezvous With Death.”
With Griffith withdrawing from the race for county judge, Neal Franklin, current Pct. 1 commissioner, is the only candidate running at this time. Franklin is running in the Republican primary and there is currently no one running in the Democratic primary, according to the secretary of state's office. The period to file as a candidate in the 2022 primaries closes at 6 p.m. today.
The Smith County Judge seat opened up when Nathaniel Moran, current county judge, declared he would be running for U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert’s, R-Tyler, seat in Congress. Moran made his announcement shortly after Gohmert said he would challenge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.