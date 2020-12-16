Thanks to a continued donation of helmets, the heads of kids receiving bikes from the Tyler Salvation Army's Angel Tree program will be protected from possible injuries.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Smith County Medical Society and Smith County Medical Society Alliance partnered up to bring 600 helmets to the Salvation Army in Tyler.
This headwear will go along with the bicycles that have been donated for kids in need.
Joi Smith, Smith County Medical Society Alliance president, said the medical society and the alliance have partnered together for three years to donate the helmets to the Salvation Army.
The Texas Medical Association purchases the helmets as a part of its Hard Hats for Little Heads program, which was established in 1994. Across the state, medical societies and alliances provide over 325,000 children with free bike helmets.
Smith noted 85% of head injuries can be prevented by wearing a helmet.
"We're thrilled to do it and that we are supporting a healthy community," Smith said. "It makes it all worth it to see the smilies (of the kids) and they're protected."
Salvation Army of Tyler Capt. Michelle Walker, who oversees the Angel Tree program, said there were over 500 bikes and 100 scooters donated for children in need.
Walker said the Salvation Army is grateful to receive the helmets to keep kids safe while riding their bikes.
"Helmets will obviously keep our kids safe," Walker said. "They prevent injuries by wearing a helmet."
She noted the caring community of donors helps children have fun on a bike and keeps them safe as well.
"It's a good physical activity and they can still be safe," she said.
Smith said Tyler is a very giving community and the alliance loves being a part of this project.
"We're very excited to partner with the Angel Tree because that's a very ready population in need of helmets," Smith said. "So every bike, trike or scooter will have a helmet to go with it. It's the most the wonderful thing. So that we know that when they're riding, they'll be riding safely."
The Salvation Army will host its annual distribution of the Angel Tree gifts Friday using an appointment-based system.
Walker explained low-income families fill out applications for the Angel Tree program earlier in the year. Kids ages 2 to 12 will receive gifts based on their wishes and needs from people who choose to adopt the Angel Tree child.
Walker said the Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for its Red Kettle program, which comes to a close on Dec. 24. Donations are also needed.