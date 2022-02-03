The Salvation Army in Tyler has "availability for anyone that wants to come in" as sub-freezing temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend.
Heavy mixed precipitation, sleet accumulations less than 1 inch and ice accumulations up to a quarter-inch were expected Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Temperatures Thursday night were expected to dip into the low 20s with wind chills as low as 12 degrees, according to the weather service.
The Salvation Army had about 15 people Wednesday who sought shelter, said Cindy Bell, Tyler Salvation Army director of development.
On Thursday, she said the shelter was not at capacity, but the Salvation Army has overflow areas with cots and blankets available if needed.
“We’re a 200-bed facility — we've got ample room," she said.
If needed, the Tyler Fire Department also talking with locations that can be used as warming centers, said Payton Weidman, Tyler spokeswoman.
The Salvation Army is the only 24/7 warming shelter in the city, but if necessary, other shelters are prepared to open, she added.
According to the city of Tyler/Smith County cold weather plan shelter can be found at:
Overnight locations:
- Tyler Salvation Army: 24-hour shelter for homeless and near-homeless residents. For information, call (903) 592-4361.
- American Red Cross: This shelter only opens on demand and depends on a declared emergency. For information, call (902) 581-7981 or 1-866-505-4801.
Daytime locations:
- Medical facilities, including local hospitals, clinics and stand-alone emergency rooms.
- Tyler Salvation Army
- Local fire stations: Check with individual facilities for information.
- Broadway Square Mall and other retail facilities.
- Hiway 80 Rescue Mission: Open 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. For information, call (903) 617-6097 or (903) 216-9183.
- Movie theaters: Check with individual facilities for information.
- Churches: Check with individual facilities for information.
- Schools: Depends on declared emergency and if school is in session.
City of Tyler facilities:
- Tyler Fire Department: For available shelter locations, call (902) 535-0005 or 911.
- Glass Recreation Center: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The facility is open to the public during hours of operation. Activities can be scheduled by calling (903) 595-7271.
- Tyler Public Library: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The facility is open to the public during hours of operation.
- Senior Citizen Activity Center: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call (903) 597-0781.
- Rose Garden: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Smith County daytime locations:
- Smith County Office of Emergency Management: For information, call (903) 590-2655.
- Smith County ESD No. 1: For information, call (903) 882-3443.
- Smith County ESD No. 1: For information, call (903) 617-6578.
- Smith County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency: For information, call (903) 566-6600.