The Salvation Army Tyler is accepting fans through Aug. 31 for its annual Fan Drive.
Salvation Army Tyler director of development Greg Mason said the drive has been going on for several years as a way to help community members in need.
“Fans are one of the greatest needs in the community we seek to meet in the summertime. We are prepared each year for clients to come with us having this need,” he said. “Many have underperforming air conditioning or none at all.”
“This event has been occurring for all of the years in recent past that the current administration has been in place for,” Mason said.
The current drive is being undertaken as supplies have been depleted due to the extreme heat and no relief in the forecast
“Our program is important because we are able to meet this need, with the generosity of the community, at no expense to the needy,” Mason said. “It is part of our mission to meet the needs of those less fortunate in Tyler and Smith County, without regard for discrimination, as the need arises.”
Salvation Army Captain Jeremy Walker said the help of the community to make the fan drive successful is much needed.
“These fans are going to our neighbors in need in Smith County, but we need the (community’s) help to be successful in this,” he said. “The Salvation Army would like to thank you in advance for helping others stay safe and cool this hot summer.”
Fans can be dropped off or shipped to the Salvation Army of Tyler at 633 North Broadway. Drop off hours are Mon. through Fri. from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Those needing to deliver outside of the dedicated hours can call 903-592-4361.
For more information, visit www.salvationarmy.org.