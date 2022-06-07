Oscar Saravia joined the Tyler Morning Telegraph team as a multimedia reporter on Monday.
The 23 year-old Salvadoran, who recently graduated from Texas Christian University in May, will start his career by reporting local news in East Texas.
Saravia graduated from TCU with a double major in journalism and sports broadcasting. He joins the newsroom with a repertoire of experience in different angles of journalism including multimedia, print and broadcast.
“I’m happy to be here and cannot wait to start reporting,” Saravia said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity and to the company for believing in me.”
During his time at TCU, Saravia worked for numerous news sources. He reported weekly for the school’s newscast, wrote feature and in-depth longform articles for the magazine, covered the baseball and football team for the campus radio station, and interned at Dallas Free Press last summer.
Described as one of his passions, Saravia said he enjoys every aspect of journalism, from brainstorming questions for an interview to reporting the story.
"I'm really excited to welcome Oscar (Saravia) to our team," said Santana Wood, managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph. "His passion for journalism was evident the very first time we spoke — an invaluable quality that can't be taught, but is rather in a person's heart. He's also an incredibly talented journalist. I can't wait for him to get out in the field and start covering our community. He's going to be an asset to our team in so many ways."
Saravia will be relocating from Fort Worth to Tyler as he begins his adventure with the Tyler Morning Telegraph. This will be the second time he relocates, as he previously did in 2018 when he moved from El Salvador to Texas.
He said adapting to a new place and lifestyle won’t be a problem for him.
“I don’t see it as a relocation but more like an opportunity to start my career as a journalist,” he said. “I’ve done it before (relocating) and I’ve been successful in it, so I’m pretty sure I can do it again and have the same outcome.”
One of the things people in the newsroom will be looking for is his dedication to chase the next story, no matter if it’s a hard story or an unknown beat.
Saravia described himself as a person that likes challenges, so going for the hard story or multi-tasking won’t be an issue for him.
"One thing Oscar (Saravia) told me during his first interview was that he enjoys chasing the hard stories and gets excited to cover the 'lead' stories," Wood said. "In the newspaper business, sometimes it's intimidating to chase those harder stories, so I appreciate Oscar's grit and determination to tell those stories within our community. Oscar will be covering a little bit of everything before settling into an official beat, but readers will definitely see Oscar's byline on the front page very soon."
Among the duties of his multimedia role, Saravia will assist Tyler Paper Español's lead reporter Ana Conejo with the newspaper's digital platform aimed to serve Spanish-speaking residents.
"Oscar will bring so much to our team, including his ability to help shape our Tyler Paper Español coverage alongside Ana," Wood said. "We will be working to increase our coverage in that area in the coming months to better serve our community. Oscar and Ana both have a passion for informing our community, and I know they will excel in this area together."
One of Saravia’s major traits is being ambitious. He said he expects challenges and hopes to get the most out of this new experience.
“I’m a person that likes to be pushed to new limits, I guess it’s one of the characteristics that I’ve had since I was a child,” he said. “I will give my best in every story that I’m assigned and I really hope to keep growing within the company.”