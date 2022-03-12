A family-owned laundry business that takes prayer requests has expanded its service to the Tyler area.
Salt & Light Laundry, which launched in April, is a Christian laundry business owned by husband-and-wife team, Drew and Jourdan Smith.
“Salt & Light Laundry is in reference to the Bible verse in Matthew 5 that calls Christians to be ‘the salt of the earth’ and ‘the light of the world’,” Jourdan Smith said. “We wanted our company to reflect that commission in how we do business on a day to day basis.”
The company offers free pickup and delivery with a 24- to 48-hour turnaround and uses all-natural products.
And it offers a spiritual component.
“We are a laundry service that partners in prayer with our clients,” Jourdan Smith said. “We ask for specific prayer requests from our clients and then we pray over them while we are working on their laundry.”
Smith said the business hopes to take time spent doing laundry off busy people.
“We are taking a burden off of an individual and freeing up valuable time for them to be spent elsewhere,” she said. “Whether that's spending time with family, building up your community, or focusing on a hobby.”
Jourdan Smith said the company, based in Celina, felt expanding to the Tyler area would be a great fit.
“We started our business in a small town with a big heart and a lot of culture,” she said. “Tyler's small-town charm with a growing city fit perfectly with our DNA, which is why we decided to expand here. We are here to serve and bless this city and we look forward to partnering in life with all of Tyler as we continue to grow.”
Salt & Light Laundry employees 24 washers who live and serve in their respective cities, including all of North Texas, the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Tyler. It also provides commercial laundry services.
The basic package is $1.80 per pound for wash-and-fold service with pickup and drop-off included. They also offer stain removal, brightening of colors and whites and bleach-free sanitizing.
For more information, call (972) 863-1632 or visit the Salt & Light Facebook page.