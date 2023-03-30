After its eight-year hiatus, the resurrected East Texas Book Fest is expecting some 40 regional and nationally-known authors for children and adults at the Tyler Junior College Rogers Student Center Apache Rooms this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Not only is the event free and open to the public, there will be several vendors offering book-related items, as well as food trucks nearby with different types of foods available.
Authors will get to talk with fans, autograph their books, and pose for selfies.
This year’s theme “A Celebration of Library Love” kicks off with an 11 a.m. virtual visit from Dan Gutman, author of series like My Weird School, Flashback Four, and The Genius Files.
Gutman has stated that he has found joy in taking a blank page and creating a world from it.
The schedule will also include two writing workshops for veteran and aspiring authors by well-known children’s author, Chris Barton.
He will present workshops on writing for children at 10:30 a.m., and writing for adults at noon.
Barton's “Write What You’d Love to Learn” presentation for children is based on his experiences with both playful picture books (including bestseller Shark vs. Train) and rigorously researched nonfiction - including 2020-2021 Texas Bluebonnet Award Master List with What Do You Do with a Voice Like That? The Story of Extraordinary Congresswoman Barbara Jordan.
Barton encourages young audiences to improve their own writing by giving the not-yet-known a try, and includes an emphasis on, as well as many examples of, the importance of research, revision, and collaboration.
Born and raised in Sulphur Springs and now a resident of Austin, Barton is the author of many other picture books, including fiction (Fire Truck vs. Dragon, 88 Instruments, and Mighty Truck) and nonfiction (The Day-Glo Brothers, Dazzle Ships, All of a Sudden and Forever, and Whoosh!).
At 1 p.m., cartoonist and graphic novelist Briana Loewinsohn will speak.
From Oakland, Calif., Loewinsohn teaches high school art and draws comic books.
Her recent memoir, which also includes her illustrations, is called Ephemera.
At 2 p.m., a workshop by the Code Ninjas will teach kids about computer coding by building their very own video games.
This flexible coding program for kids gives children a clear advantage by learning coding skills, what the Code Ninjas call the “Building Blocks of The Future.”
At 3 p.m. mystery writer Reavis Z. Wortham, a favorite with readers of mystery and thriller novels, will speak in person.
He is best known for the Red River series and for the thriller series featuring the character Sonny Hawke.
Wortham says he always felt most comfortable weekends in his grandparents’ country home in Texas, but he went to school in Dallas, where his interest in writing was sparked by the love for his school library.
Tyler Junior College is located 1400 East Lake Street, and free parking is available in Lot S4 at the corner of East Lake and South Baxter, adjacent to the Rogers Student Center.
East Texas Book Fest is sponsored by Smith County Area Libraries Together (SALT), a cooperative group of libraries in the county.
For more information about participating authors, visit SALT’s Facebook page.
For more information about the Book Fest or SALT, email Amy Skipper, askipper@tylertexas.com.
The East Texas Book Fest is funded in part by East Texas Communities Foundation and Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.