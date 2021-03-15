After four days of running from the police in East Texas, Samuel Salas walked out of a house exhausted.
Salas, 34, of Lindale, allegedly shot a woman in the face on Friday in Lindale, attempted a home invasion on Saturday and was on the run Sunday — all while posting comments on Facebook.
As he arrived at the Smith County Jail in Tyler on Monday afternoon, he yelled to reporters the shooting was an accident and had reasons for running.
The woman he allegedly shot is still hospitalized and in stable condition.
Salas was taken into custody on Monday at a home just outside Mineola where police said he knew the residents. The home on on Farm-to-Market Road 1801, about 15 miles from where the shooting took place Friday.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Salas will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His total bonds were set at $1 million.
Salas has at least two Facebook pages. From one, he was commenting on posts about being wanted and even wrote a lengthy post where he talked about himself in third-person.
"I samuel salas messed up had a freak accedent that hurt one of the few friends I have. I don't know where all of a sudden there r fake reports of me Samuel Salas stealing or breaking into someone's house krazy thing my own brother didnt even stop to think about it everyone who knows me knows I dont steal at all but just because people seen it on t.v. all of a sudden the lochness monster is real again," was part of this unedited statement.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph obtained documents showing Salas was sentenced to four years in prison in January of 2017 for a guilty plea of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said police were not sure if that was Salas or someone else posting on Facebook during the manhunt. Either way, he said it helped.
"We knew that was coming from him ... what we didn't know is, if it was coming from him or was someone else typing it? Also, if he was out in the woods that long, how did he keep that thing charged up?" Christian said. "Speculation on my part, there had to be other people involved in this or helping him with it but I'm not positive. We try to use that to our advantage and to his advantage to turn himself in so no one gets hurt. I'm not saying he did anything to help himself but it helped us to get him arrested peacefully."
From a sheriff's office vehicle being led into the jail, Salas alleged police hurt him. He also said his skin color was a concern. The Tyler Morning Telegraph asked Salas is he was innocent, why did he run?
"I'm glad you asked him that," Christian said. "He said he was afraid of getting beat up and he even claimed he was. He came out of the house. It was peaceful ... They gave him a cigarette! They cuffed him, there was no, nothing. And that's what we want. We don't want to injure anybody."
Christian was asked if police used his cell phone to track his movement. There was a command center in Lindale at the fire department Sunday and the search went into the early morning before the quick arrest in Mineola on Monday.
"I can't give that information at this point, but there was a lot of technology involved," Christian said.
One of the many agencies assisting was the Texas Anti-Gang Center.
"We just take all the resources we have and use them," Christian said. "If there's technology at the Texas Anti-Gang Center to get someone in custody, we will use it. We knew he shot someone and we knew we had to get him off the street."
When told of Salas' priors, Christian said, "He is already out of prison on a similar charge, so now he has an affirmative finding with a deadly weapon, so he has some tough things to overcome at this point."
For three days the sheriff's office updated the public and the media on a regular basis during the manhunt. Christian said there were a lot of "uncalled for" comments on social media. He thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
Police surrounded the house at 10:45 a.m. Monday in Mineola.
"They had information through intelligence that (Salas) was possibly at this location. Once they were there surrounding the house, the suspect, Samuel Salas eventually came out and surrendered to law enforcement officials on location. He was immediately taken into custody. There was no resistance whatsoever," Christian said. "It was a massive operation. The whole idea behind everything was to obviously keep the citizens safe. We didn’t know the mindset of this individual. We do know that he shot a female in the face. So at this point, we had to get out and try to get this individual apprehended as quickly as possible."
"We expended many, many man hours. We had a lot of deputies, investigators, troopers, police officers from Lindale, constables that just poured their hearts out into this to keep the community safe and fortunately it worked out," Christian continued. "That’s our goal. Contrary to what’s going on nationwide and what we hear nationwide, our goal when we come to work every day is not to injure or hurt anyone. Our goal is to safely apprehend criminals and make the community safe that we live in. For this to happen the way it did, I wasn’t surprised at all. I felt like Samuel Salas was getting real tired; he knew that we were looking for him and he was exhausting all of his efforts to keep from being taken into custody. It was just a matter of time before it happened. I’m not surprised it went as peacefully as it did."
Christian did not think Salas had a weapon when he was taken into custody. Salas is also expected to face additional charges.
"We just hope these investigators, deputies and officers, troopers and rangers, they can all go home take a deep breath and get some much needed rest," Christian said. "They did an outstanding job with the coordination efforts between Sheriff (Larry) Smith and (Lindale Police) Chief (Daniel) Somes, rangers, (Smith County Precinct 5 Constable) Jeff McClenney … Their leadership efforts out there were second to none; our whole team did a great job and we’re proud of them."
Christian added, "And I can also say unequivocally that the citizens of Smith County in that Lindale area they were very gracious and accommodating to us. We were out there for several days invading their peacefulness and we’re glad it’s over. We’re glad it ended peacefully. Also, we cannot thank our local news enough for the job they did getting the word to everyone and it was instrumental in keeping the community safe."
Zak Wellerman contributed to this report.