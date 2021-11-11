Students, staff and veterans held American flags Thursday inside the Rusk High School auditorium during a program to honor men and women for their military service.
Veterans from the community and family members of students were invited to the school’s second Veterans Day program, an idea Principal Ronny Snow began in 2019.
In his first year at the school, Snow started the program as a way to honor men and women in the community who served in the Armed Forces. The Veterans Day program planned this past year was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I feel it is very important for our students to know the value of these men and women and their sacrifice,” Snow said. “I’ll tell them these are our true American heroes, not the people you see on TV who are acting or playing a sport. My hope is that students see the unpayable debt we owe our veterans.”
Two overhead walls in the school’s common area were painted with emblems and scenes to represent the various branches of the military.
Dozens of veterans were invited to stand as their names was called along with their branch of service during the program. Guest speaker, teacher and Marine Corps veteran Grant Craig talked about his experience and about the importance of Veterans Day.
“This tradition helps remind us that freedom isn't free, and that it's more than just a day of appreciation. It's a privilege that is paid for in sweat, blood and the lives of fellow Americans,” Craig said. “The very fact that so many people of different origins, religious beliefs and cultures set aside their differences to serve in the U.S. military is evidence of values that are deeply rooted in the American experiment: sacrifice, justice and freedom.”
Craig also said programs like the one at Rusk High School are a way to strengthen the community.
“Many of these veterans are business owners, educators, nurses and so on,” Craig said. “They're people just like everyone else and allowing our students, our school and our community the chance to honor and serve them helps build the relationships that are required for successful communities and the integration of veterans back into society.”
Students and veterans were given small flags to wave while the Rusk High School Band played songs including “Armed Forces on Parade” and “America the Beautiful.” Taps was played prior to the veteran roll call.
Veterans were invited to stay for lunch after the program and to take a small tour to see the wall painted in dedication to their service.