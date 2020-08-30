Labrador Retrievers are America’s favorite dogs because of their sweet disposition. Meet Sabine – a Labrador Retriever mix, who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Sabine was rescued from near the Sabine River – thus her name. Sabine is about 8 months old and weighs a petite 40 pounds. Sabine would thrive in a household with older children because of her high energy. She have been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Sabine will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Sabine call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Sabine: Pet of the Week 8-30-2020
Alex Dominguez
