The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash Friday in Cherokee County.
Jennifer Morris, 35, of Rusk was killed in the single-vehicle incident on US 69, about four miles south of Jacksonville in Cherokee County.
At about 9:40 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the crash. According to the preliminary report, Morris was driving a Mazda M3S and was traveling southbound on US 69 “at an unsafe speed as it entered a left hand curve in the road.”
The vehicle left the roadway to the west where it struck several trees. According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Morris was “unrestrained.”
She was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Tony Johnson and was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
The crash remains under investigation.