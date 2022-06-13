A Rusk woman died in a one-vehicle crash last week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Jessica S. Clayton, 48, died on scene around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on a farm to market road in Cherokee County about 3 miles south of Rusk, DPS Sgt. Jean Dark said in a release.
Clayton was driving a vehicle north on Farm to Market 23 when DPS said she was driving in both lanes and ran off the road. She overcorrected back on the road but her vehicle went into a side skid before running off the road a second time.
Clayton's vehicle rolled onto its right side and struck the tree line, according to DPS.
Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.