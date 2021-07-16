A Rusk woman died Wednesday afternoon after losing control of her vehicle and striking another car in Cherokee County.
Tonya Tindall, 62, was driving a 2017 Impala north on State Highway 110 when she lost control after passing another vehicle. She ran off the roadway to the east, overcorrected to the left and traveled into the southbound lane, where her vehicle struck a 2021 Toyota High Lander, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators report.
Tindall was pronounced dead at the scene and she was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville, according to DPS.
The driver of the Toyota, Joshua Meelkop, 25, and passenger, Amanda Meelkop, 39, both of Whitehouse, were taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler in serious condition, DPS said. The crash is under investigation.