The Rusk branch of a network that aims to build camaraderie and trust among veterans had its first meeting this past week.
In an informal breakfast Thursday at the Lions Club, the group met for fellowship with plans to get together the first and third Thursdays of each month moving forward.
The Military Veteran Peer Network is an affiliation of service members, veterans and family members dedicated to establishing camaraderie and trustee with each other, according to its website. The local group started after one man showed an interest.
“A local Rusk Army veteran, Terry Everest, met with us several months back after moving from Oregon,” said Bradley Erickson of the Military Veteran Peer Network. “He was so enthused he wanted to start a local veterans’ group right in Rusk. He has done an amazing job of getting out in the community and sharing the good news. And Terry’s good spirit rubs off on anyone near him.”
Everest, who served from 1969-1972, was stationed in Chu Lai, Vietnam as a Huey mechanic and in Fort Hood, Texas as a M109 howitzer gunner.
Everest said he became interested in getting something started when he moved to Rusk and found there wasn’t much available to veterans.
“You know, the VFW folded up here a few years ago and there just wasn’t a lot for veterans,” he said. “it’s great to be able to get together and have a place like the Lion’s Club to meet up.”
Erickson said groups like these are important, especially in smaller communities.
“Many veterans struggle with mental health, isolation or the lack of people who are veterans to speak with. Being able to sit down with a group of friends and just talk or listen is healing,” Erickson said. “The purpose is to bring veterans together and create a network of neighbors, friends, brothers and sisters — community within a community that will always be available.”
Erickson said the Lions Club is also a good fit for the group’s meetings.
“We (MVPN) have trained most of the Rusk Lions in our BCT-MCC (Basic Certification Training- Military Cultural Competency classes) and they were wanting to help our veterans any way they could. They voted on allowing us to use their building. They are an amazing group of men and women,” he said.
Erickson said his role in the group is to help assist meeting attendees.
“My role in the group is to get to know incoming veterans organically and then see where they may need advice or assistance,” he said. “I will also be integrating trainings in future groups for updating discharge status, enrolling in Myhealthevet, Ebenifits and much more, essentially equipping veterans with the tools to get access to their information.”
There is no fee to attend and no prior notification is required. Meetings are set to start at 8 a.m. at the Lions Club, 605 W. Sixth St., next to Dollar General. For more information, call Everest at (707) 951-2684.