The 74th annual Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show came with an unusual win this year.
Kendall Filer, a senior at Rusk High School, showed her Miniature Hereford cow Winnie and her baby the day after a pregnant Winnie had a traumatic birth with baby Wyatt.
Filer was at the show barn with the cow the day before the show when Winnie went into labor at which time things took a scary turn, according to Kendall’s mom Michelle Filer.
“The calf was backwards and upside down and trying to literally come out sideways and we weren’t able to get a hold of a vet that could make a farm call,” she said. “A friend managed to flip the calf and straighten it in before birth, however; we were told to prepare for the worst case scenario – the baby would probably not survive, and Winnie could be damaged or even paralyzed by the birth.”
In a moment of good fortune, Dr. Justin Cavin of Veterinary Services of East Texas got wind of the situation and rushed to the show barn to assist in the birth.
Although it took Winnie several hours before she could stand, both mom and baby were shown at the Junior Livestock Show the very next day – and won.
Kendall said the birth was extremely stressful and she worried that Winnie may not walk again.
“It was incredibly stressful; because she was a first time heifer I wasn’t worried about showing the next day I was more worried about if something happened to her because my AG teacher Mr. Martin, as well as the other men who had came over and checked on her, said since the baby was backwards and sideways she had a high chance of breaking her pelvis if they had to pull the calf out,” she said.
And, although mom and calf were able to show the following day, Filer said the experience was jarring. As a senior this would be Filer’s last time to show.
“It was very nerve-wracking since they baby was still so young he wouldn’t walk on a halter so we had to put him in a wagon,” she said. “And, I had the jitters knowing this was the last time that I was ever going to walk her into a show ring.”
Filer said mom and baby both did incredible and baby Wyatt made a cute appearance during the supreme heifer category.
“When I went in for supreme heifer Wyatt the calf decided he needed to let everyone know he was there by sticking his head out of the wagon and just looked at everyone,” she said.
Filer went on to win Grand Champion Mini Hereford with Winnie and baby Wyatt in tow.
“I was beyond ecstatic walking out of the ring knowing that she did the best I could ever ask for and I couldn’t have thought of a better way to end my last year of showing,” said Filer.
Michelle said her daughter has always had a beautiful connection with animals.
“Kendall has always had such a deep love and respect for animals. She was six years old when she first started showing a dairy goat and fell in love with taking care of an animal. She was never afraid of the hard work and heartbreak that sometimes occurs with animal husbandry,” she said. “She was always willing to jump in and do whatever it took to save an animal.
She is a very compassionate person for all living things and that’s what was important in raising my children.”
Filer went on to say that although she was glad both mom and baby were able to be shown, the priority was always Winnie’s health.
“I could not be happier for the outcome and that she got to show both mom and baby. The most important thing was that the cow survived because she is our pet and if she wasn’t able to show that would have been fine as long as she survived,” she said. “In the end I’m just grateful for everyone who dropped everything to help these animals and that Kendall was able to show because she has put years of hard work and love into taking care of her animals.”
“For a community to just drop what they were doing even at the sake of their own child’s projects and animals to come over and help my daughter and her cow is truly something so beautiful,” Filer added. “I am grateful to the people in charge of the Cherokee livestock show and the teachers who have helped instill such good values, respect, work ethic and compassion in these children.”
Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show Chairman said it was wonderful to see Filer take home the win.
“She approached me at the show barn and said her heifer was in labor. After determining the heifer needed assistance having her calf, a licensed veterinarian was contacted and was able to assist in the delivery of a healthy bull calf,” he said. “It was great to watch her be able to enter the show ring one last time with an animal she had spent so much time caring for and especially with the judge awarding Kendall and her cow-calf pair as Grand Champion Mini Hereford.”
The Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show includes hundreds of East Texas students from Alto, Wells, Rusk, Jacksonville, New Summerfield, Troup, and Bullard.