RUSK — The Rusk High School senior class had some mega fun Friday during the annual Mega Games.
The event, hosted by the Tree of Promise, is a way for seniors to unwind as their year comes to an end and they prepare for graduation.
Tree of Promise Director Lezlie Carvell said although the organization hosts the event it is really a community effort for the students.
“We want our seniors to know that we care about them and that we are proud of them. It allows them all a chance to spend one last day together before they graduate and leave the school,” Carvell said.
Seniors were treated to lunch donated by Trinity Mother Frances and KONA ICE snow cones.
Activities for the day at the Rusk Civic Center included kickball, sand volleyball, basketball, swimming and more. Carvell said seniors had several opportunities to win prizes and gift cards.
Senior Brayden Brucia said he was “having a blast.”
“It was just good to have the seniors all together and get closer,” he said. “I got to hang out with newer people and got the chance to know them better. I’m enjoying making memories that will last a lifetime.”
Classmate Jazmin Vences said the games were one of the last times the seniors will be together.
“It gives us a chance to make even more memories with the people we grew up with,” she said. “I’m so grateful to the people who put this on for us. They put in a lot of effort to make it fun and memorable.”
Carvell said the day is meant to be a relaxing time for seniors.
“Mostly, they just get to hang out, play and eat together,” she said. “Mega Games is an opportunity for the graduating seniors of Rusk to spend some fun time together before they go, and it gives us, their community, a chance to love on them and let them know that we are behind them.”
Carvell added it is an event the students look forward to throughout the year.
“They love the games and events,” she said. “We really enjoy watching them have so much fun acting like kids before they go out into the world.”
Rusk High School graduation is set for May 20 at the high school.