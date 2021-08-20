RUSK – It was the beginning of the end for Rusk seniors as more than 120 students made their way onto the football field for a special Senior Sunrise Breakfast on Friday. The date of the breakfast is a significant one, as in exactly nine months those same seniors will be taking the field once again for the last time on their graduation day, Friday, May 20.
The breakfast organized by the Senior Finale Committee, which is a group of senior parents, was a way for seniors to hang out, be treated to breakfast and mingle. However, the event also had another, more meaningful purpose.
Each senior was given a balloon of school colors and asked to make a goal, wish or prayer for their senior year. The balloons were then released into the air symbolizing the students' caps they will be throwing in that same spot in May for graduation.
Senior Finale Committee member Marla Kozlovsky said the event was a good way to remind seniors to continue to reflect on this year and make the most of it.
“This event was a way to kick off their senior year. We want them to be involved their final year of high school and create a lifetime of memories,” said Kozlovsky. “Also, with the uncertainty of COVID, we want to try to provide as many events for this class as possible, so that they have memories to look back on from their senior year. We are hopeful that this is just the beginning of a great year.”
Although it will be a lot of work putting together the many events the committee has planned for the Class of 2022, Kozlovsky said the members enjoy it.
“This committee is formed from parents of this class. Many of us have been friends for years, so in part, these are our final months together as well. We want to provide memorable events for the kids, but we enjoy being with each other, as parents, also,” she said.
The final event the committee plans to put together for the seniors, which is made possible by fundraising throughout the year, will be Project Graduation.
“Senior Finale (Project Graduation) is a parent-sponsored, lock-in event following graduation. It is a drug- and alcohol-free event where the graduating class has the opportunity be together, one final night. Food is served and games are played. There are opportunities to win prizes and kids get to just be kids,” Kozlovsky said.
The Rusk Eagles Class of 2022 will graduate Friday, May 20 at Jim Swink Field.