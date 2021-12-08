RUSK — The downtown square in Rusk glowed with Christmas lights on Tuesday as laugher and music filled the air for the town’s annual Christmas Parade hosted by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber had 30 entries, which included a mixture of floats, vehicles and walkers. Floats competed for awards going to most original, best decorated and most lit.
Jeanie Swink was honored this year as grand marshal for being an advocate for and pillar of the community, according to Rusk Chamber of Commerce General Manager Leilani Sales.
Sales said she was excited about the parade and uplifting the community.
“I think the parade is important for morale within our community both with the business owners and residents,” she said. “It’s a time when we’re all one and what burdens or worries we may have carried for the day, fade.”
Sales said the parade was her first with the Chamber after starting in her position earlier in the year, but she is no stranger to the parade itself. She said it is one of the events she looked forward to growing up in Rusk.
“I also haven’t had to organize the parade alone," Sales said. "Alyssa Walley with Aly Bee’s is chairman for the parade and has done such an incredible job orchestrating the event.”
Sales aid she hopes while watching the parade, community members forget their worries and enjoy "the magic of camaraderie and twinkly lights.
The award for most lit went to Rusk Elementary. Most original entry went to Baugh’s Farmers Market, and the city of Rusk took home best decorated. Honorary mentions were KOA Rusk Holiday and Oakland Missionary.