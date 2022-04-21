A Rusk man on a motorcycle was critically injured in an afternoon crash in Jacksonville.
Police and firefighters responded just before 1:30 p.m. to a wreck involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the 1500 block of South Jackson Street, according to Jacksonville police spokeswoman Amanda Bragg.
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 25-year-old Nathaniel Taylor McGowan, was taken to UT Health emergency room in Jacksonville and then flown to UT Tyler trauma center, Bragg said.
“The driver of the motorcycle sustained critical injuries and received lifesaving care by a witness,” Bragg said in a statement.
An investigation at the scene showed the SUV was headed north and turning into a private parking lot when it was hit on its right rear by the motorcycle, which was headed south.