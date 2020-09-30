A Rusk man died after a Tuesday evening crash when he tried to avoid a deer in the road while driving his motorcycle.
Michael David Dorsey, 53, was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle north on Farm-to-Market Road 768 and might have tried to avoid hitting a deer in the road. The motorcycle went on its left side and ejected Dorsey, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report.
Dorsey was taken to a Tyler hospital were he succumbed to his injuries. The crash remains under investigation, DPS said.