crash

A Rusk man died after a Tuesday evening crash when he tried to avoid a deer in the road while driving his motorcycle. 

Michael David Dorsey, 53, was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle north on Farm-to-Market Road 768 and might have tried to avoid hitting a deer in the road. The motorcycle went on its left side and ejected Dorsey, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report.

Dorsey was taken to a Tyler hospital were he succumbed to his injuries. The crash remains under investigation, DPS said.

Tags

Reporter

I came to the Tyler Morning Telegraph in September 2019. I report on crime, courts, breaking news and various events in Tyler and East Texas.

Recommended for you