A Rusk man is dead after he struck a tree and was ejected from his vehicle Sunday evening in Cherokee County.
Jonathan Chad Walker, 40, was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram southeast on County Road 1309 at an unsafe speed when he entered a left hand curve. His vehicle went off the road to the south and struck a tree. He was ejected from the vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report.
Walker was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Rusk. The crash is under investigation, DPS said.