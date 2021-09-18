RUSK – On Friday afternoon, Rusk High School students gathered at the 50-yard line of the football field to pay tribute to beloved librarian Karen Mize. Dozens of students formed a circle as music played and principal Ronny Snow gave a prayer of remembrance.
Mize became sick with COVID-19 in August and after approximately a month in the hospital, passed away on Sept. 9.
“Many of our staff and some students traveled to Sealy for her funeral on Thursday but for those unable to travel there we wanted to offer some way of saying goodbye,” Snow said.
A moment of silence was observed in her honor prior to the Rusk football game on Sept. 10 and several football players paid tribute to her with moving words on their arm tape.
The librarian, who had been with the school for three years, made a lasting impact on both staff and students. She also worked as a credit recovery staff member and helped many students graduate who might not have graduated without her assistance.
“She impacted students by getting several to graduate that would not have. Her work in credit recovery was amazing,” said Snow. “Students could sense her genuine love and caring for their success.”
According to Snow, Mize came into education from another profession and brought with her different and unique perspectives and immediately became an Eagles fan.
“She got into education after a career in another field and mentored some younger teachers about life events,” he said. “She was all in with the red and black as soon as she got here. She loved watching the Eagles and supporting them. She was at every baseball playoff game on the magical run last season.”
Evelynn Truelock, who graduated in May, said Mize was instrumental during her high school years.
"Throughout high school so much was constantly changing but the one thing that remained constant for me was Mrs. Mize,” Truelock said. “She was more than a teacher. She was one of my best friends and one of the sweetest and most caring people that I was lucky enough to know and I'm sure many can say the same.”
“She taught me so many things in life that I will continue to use but one thing I was never prepared for was her passing,” Truelock continued.
Snow left no doubt the Rusk community was lucky to have Mize.
“At her funeral listening to her nieces, all I can say is she loved big,” he said. “She had a beautiful soul.”