RUSK – The good vibes school bus pulled into Jim Hogg Park in Rusk on Monday filled with staff from Rusk Elementary to deliver books for the fourth annual Book Bus Run.
The fun-filled event, organized by Principal Ashley Oliver, was born from a desire to bridge the gap between the school and community as well as promote the love of reading.
Among students who gathered at the park was four-year old Eli Quinalty, who was grinning ear to ear as he held goodies brought by the staff above his head.
“I got two books and two lollipops,” he screamed with delight.
School counselor Elizabeth Cahalane said the event was a wonderful way to start a new school year.
“Seeing the smiling faces of past, present and future students fills our hearts with happiness that words cannot express,” said Cahalane. “Watching students grow and learn is a passion for each one of us here at Rusk Elementary School.”
Cahalane said that although the event’s purpose is to promote reading, it was also about meeting and mingling with families.
“By giving our students books we are not only sharing our passion for education but also connecting on a deeper level with families,” she said. “Despite the rain, we wanted to bring our amazing students a hug, a smile and a book.”
Cahalane also wanted to thank generous book donors for making the event possible.
“This event could not be a success without those who donate books to us for the purpose of gifting them to our students and their families,” she said.
The bus also made stops at Timbercreek and Pine Meadows Apartments and Bradford First Addition I.C. Conley City Park.
Rusk ISD is set to return to school on Aug. 11.